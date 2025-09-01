Garland hosts traditional Labor Day parade

The Brief An estimated 5,000 people attended the annual Labor Day parade in Garland on Monday morning. Some people said they arrived hours early for the event, which they have been attending for years with their family. Labor Day became a holiday in 1894 to honor American workers. It's celebrated each year on the first Monday in September.



The city of Garland held its 79th annual Labor Day parade on Monday morning. Thousands of people attended despite a few showers on the radar.

What we know:

People wasted no time arriving in downtown Garland early for the 9 a.m. parade, which is one of Garland’s longest-running traditions.

This year’s event featured school bands, cheerleaders, youth groups, and other volunteers celebrating American workers.

About 5,000 people were expected to attend.

What they're saying:

Organizers said this year’s celebration was bigger than ever.

"We have about 65 entries – high school bands, drill teams. We got other organizations. It’s just a huge community event that everybody comes out and looks for," said Javier Solis, the president of the Noon Exchange Club of Garland. "Enjoy the community. Enjoy Americanism. Enjoy all the groups that come out. The city of Garland has a neat, neat culture. As you go down, you will seen generations of kids."

Dig deeper:

The first Labor Day celebration dates back to 1882, when some 10,000 workers marched in a parade organized by two unions.

Labor Day became a federal holiday 12 years later and is now celebrated on the first Monday of September.