Garland hosts traditional Labor Day parade
GARLAND, Texas - The city of Garland held its 79th annual Labor Day parade on Monday morning. Thousands of people attended despite a few showers on the radar.
Garland Labor Day Parade
What we know:
People wasted no time arriving in downtown Garland early for the 9 a.m. parade, which is one of Garland’s longest-running traditions.
This year’s event featured school bands, cheerleaders, youth groups, and other volunteers celebrating American workers.
About 5,000 people were expected to attend.
What they're saying:
Organizers said this year’s celebration was bigger than ever.
"We have about 65 entries – high school bands, drill teams. We got other organizations. It’s just a huge community event that everybody comes out and looks for," said Javier Solis, the president of the Noon Exchange Club of Garland. "Enjoy the community. Enjoy Americanism. Enjoy all the groups that come out. The city of Garland has a neat, neat culture. As you go down, you will seen generations of kids."
Featured
Dig deeper:
The first Labor Day celebration dates back to 1882, when some 10,000 workers marched in a parade organized by two unions.
Labor Day became a federal holiday 12 years later and is now celebrated on the first Monday of September.
The Source: FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga gathered information for this story by attending the Garland Labor Day parade.