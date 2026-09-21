Driver crashes car into Lake Bachman in Dallas
DALLAS - First responders say a woman is OK after driving a vehicle into a Dallas lake on Monday.
Vehicle in Bachman Lake
CTSY: Randall Warren
What we know:
On Monday, September 21, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to Bachman Lake in Dallas around 9:45 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive into the lake.
First responders found the woman outside of her vehicle at the scene. She was evaluated on site and sent to a local hospital, although she did not suffer any major injuries.
What we don't know:
DFR says it's unsure how the woman got out of the lake after driving into it.
It's also unclear what caused her to drive into the lake.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.