Driver crashes car into Lake Bachman in Dallas

The Brief On September 21, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a car that had driven into Bachman Lake in Dallas. The driver of the car had no serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital after being evaluated on site. Officials are not sure how the woman got out of the lake after driving into it.



First responders say a woman is OK after driving a vehicle into a Dallas lake on Monday.

Vehicle in Bachman Lake

CTSY: Randall Warren

What we know:

On Monday, September 21, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to Bachman Lake in Dallas around 9:45 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive into the lake.

First responders found the woman outside of her vehicle at the scene. She was evaluated on site and sent to a local hospital, although she did not suffer any major injuries.

What we don't know:

DFR says it's unsure how the woman got out of the lake after driving into it.

It's also unclear what caused her to drive into the lake.