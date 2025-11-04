Future of AAC at stake as Mavericks and Stars face off in 2026 jury trial
DALLAS - The home the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars have shared for nearly 25 years is now at the center of a fierce legal battle. A jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 26, 2026, after the two teams filed competing lawsuits over control of the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks trigger buyout clause
The backstory:
According to the Mavericks, the Stars also backed out of participating in needed renovations at the arena, prompting the basketball franchise to take legal action and enforce the buyout clause. The Mavericks claim that despite the buyout, the Stars have refused to acknowledge the change in control.
Stars call action a ‘hostile takeover’
The other side:
The Stars fired back with their own lawsuit, calling the Mavericks’ actions an "attempted hostile takeover" meant to push the hockey team out of American Airlines Center. Counsel for the Stars said the Mavericks’ claims are "simply not true" and that the Stars have remained willing partners in maintaining and upgrading the arena, even stating that they recently committed $30 million toward renovations aimed at enhancing the fan experience.
Dallas Stars' Future Home
Local perspective:
Both teams have operated as partners in the American Airlines Center since it opened in 2001, splitting management and event revenues through the Center Operating Company.
The court’s decision could determine not only the future of that partnership but potentially the long-term home of the Stars in Dallas.
2026 Showdown
What's next:
For now, the case sets the stage for a showdown in the courtroom between two of the city’s biggest sports franchises.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by previous FOX 4 reporting. Additional information was provided by Public Court Information.