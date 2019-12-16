Fundraiser organized to help Fort Worth officer recovering from brain surgery

Members of the Fort Worth police community are hosting a fundraiser Monday to help brighten the holidays for the family of a police officer who is off the job after brain surgery.

Officer Bryan LaFurie was diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia in 2018. It’s a condition that causes sharp, shooting facial pain at random.

In Officer LaFurie’s case, the pain could be triggered by anything from chewing or even just talking.

He underwent brain surgery in October to help with the pain but was left with partial facial paralysis.

Friends and fellow officers decided to organize a fundraiser for his family for the holidays. He and his wife have three children who are all under the age of nine.

On Monday, 25% of all proceeds at Café Republic located at 8640 N. Beach Street in Fort Worth will go directly to the officer’s family.

Organizers are hoping to generate enough money to help them buy Christmas gifts. The money will also help with Officer LaFurie's medical expenses.