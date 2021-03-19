Full jury seated in Derek Chauvin trial

article

A full jury has been seated in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

The 15th and final juror was seated on Tuesday. Three weeks were set aside for jury selection, but it only took 11 days to seat the jury.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill initially said he wanted to seat 14 jurors, but at the end of the day Friday, he indicated he wanted 15 jurors in case they lose one before opening statements begin on Monday.

Fourteen jurors--12 jurors and two alternates--will actually hear the case. The 15th juror will be dismissed on Monday unless one of the other selected jurors drops out.

Cahill instructed the selected jurors not to do any reading or research about the case. The jurors will return to the courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Who are the selected jurors?

The jury consists of six men and nine women. Nine of the jurors are white, four are Black and two identify as mixed or multiracial. Four of the jurors are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, three are in their 40s, four are in their 50s and one is in their 60s.