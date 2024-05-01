Frisco Station announces upcoming hotel, restaurants and more

A big development in Frisco is about to see a major expansion.

The 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development is getting up to five new office buildings.

Van Trust Real Estate / Frisco Station Partnership

The Towers at Frisco Station will have new office space, an upscale hotel, and at least four more fine dining options.

There will also be a new Pickle and Social, which has pickleball and a pub, that's already under construction.

The space will also have a Fairway Social which includes 130 golf course simulators.

The development is walking distance to The Star, in the northwest quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway between Warren Parkway and John Hickman Parkway.

The area is already home to three hotels and four residential urban living communities.