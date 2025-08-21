Frisco resident wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket

article

The Brief A Frisco resident won $5 million on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. He or she purchased the ticket at a RaceTrac convenience store on El Dorado Parkway in Frisco. The winner opted to remain anonymous.



Someone in Frisco is celebrating a $5 million win after purchasing a $50 scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning "5 Million Royale" ticket was recently purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store on El Dorado Parkway in Frisco.

One of the winner’s scratch-off numbers on the $50 ticket matched a $5 million winning number.

What we don't know:

The Frisco resident opted to remain anonymous.

By the numbers:

This was the first of four top prizes available in the game, which offers more than $235.4 million in total prizes and an overall 1 in 3.66 chance of winning any prize.