Frisco resident wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket
article
FRISCO, Texas - Someone in Frisco is celebrating a $5 million win after purchasing a $50 scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket.
What we know:
According to the Texas Lottery, the winning "5 Million Royale" ticket was recently purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store on El Dorado Parkway in Frisco.
One of the winner’s scratch-off numbers on the $50 ticket matched a $5 million winning number.
What we don't know:
The Frisco resident opted to remain anonymous.
By the numbers:
This was the first of four top prizes available in the game, which offers more than $235.4 million in total prizes and an overall 1 in 3.66 chance of winning any prize.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a Texas Lottery news release.