Expand / Collapse search

Frisco resident wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket

By
Published  August 21, 2025 5:45pm CDT
Lottery
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A Frisco resident won $5 million on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.
    • He or she purchased the ticket at a RaceTrac convenience store on El Dorado Parkway in Frisco.
    • The winner opted to remain anonymous.

FRISCO, Texas - Someone in Frisco is celebrating a $5 million win after purchasing a $50 scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning "5 Million Royale" ticket was recently purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store on El Dorado Parkway in Frisco.

One of the winner’s scratch-off numbers on the $50 ticket matched a $5 million winning number.

What we don't know:

The Frisco resident opted to remain anonymous.

Related

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Fort Worth
article

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Fort Worth

An anonymous winner has claimed a $1 million ticket purchased last month at a Fort Worth convenience store.

By the numbers:

This was the first of four top prizes available in the game, which offers more than $235.4 million in total prizes and an overall 1 in 3.66 chance of winning any prize.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a Texas Lottery news release.

LotteryFriscoMoney