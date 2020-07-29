Free COVID-19 testing at Dallas-area churches expanded

article

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will be open until Friday.

Dallas-based Project Unity is extending testing as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Wednesday’s test site will be at Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto. Testing starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

The group was at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas Tuesday.

“The church has been the trusted place to come so it’s a perfect combination to put the church with COVID testing,” said Senior Pastor Rev. Sheron Patterson.

Testing will be available at Friendship West Church on Kiest Boulevard in Dallas Thursday and then at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Dallas Friday.

People need a valid driver’s license, ID or insurance card to complete the testing forms.

For more information about Project Unity or testing locations, visit www.projectunity.net.