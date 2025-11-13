Fort Worth’s West 7th Street now safer, work still needed

The Brief Fort Worth business owners and police officials met on Thursday to discuss the West 7th Street Entertainment District and its public image. Stakeholders acknowledged that recent crime prevention efforts are working but agree that more work is needed to improve the area's safety and reputation. The group aims to shift the focus from the district's negative nightlife reputation toward its cultural aspects and overall progress.



Fort Worth business and community leaders got an update on Thursday on the future of the West 7th Street Entertainment District.

Recent crime prevention efforts seem to be working, but the stakeholders believe there is still work that needs to be done to improve the area.

West 7th Street Improvements

Business owners, residents, and law enforcement officials met for lunch on Thursday to discuss a battle with a perception that reflects more of the negative than the actual good for Fort Worth’s West 7th Street Entertainment District.

The group wants more attention on the cultural aspects of the district rather than its reputation for nightlife. It also noted the gains made in creating a safer district overall.

"We don’t have shootings every night. We don’t have homicides every night. I think it’s important for people to recognize that we are working very hard down there to change the entire outlook of the area, and that when those incidents occur, they just get a lot of headlines," said Lt. Damon Johnson with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Brian Torres with Rivers Cocktail and Wine Bar still wants to see better traffic flow, better lighting, and better overall support from the community.

"Being not only a resident and owner of a business in this area, it’s been really tough to watch this area receive such negative publicity, not only because the concerns aren’t real, but because the narrative doesn’t reflect the pride, progress, and possibility that exists right here," said Toan Luong, a local business owner. "This should be and can be one of the most vibrant, welcoming, and thriving districts in this city."