Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth stabbing leads to 1 in critical condition, 1 arrested

By
Published  December 5, 2025 11:15am CST
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

Homer Blocker

The Brief

    • A stabbing in Fort Worth left a 58-year-old man in critical condition on Thursday afternoon.
    • Police arrested a suspect, 55-year-old Homer Blocker, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
    • Investigators have not yet released details about the argument that led to the stabbing.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition. Another man is also in jail.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Missouri Avenue.

Police said two men were involved in an argument. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.

The victim, a 58-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Homer Blocker, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Featured

1 dead after pickup truck hits Fort Worth apartment building
article

1 dead after pickup truck hits Fort Worth apartment building

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly crash after a driver lost control and slammed into an apartment building, killing the man inside.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t yet released a motive or details about what prompted the fight.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort WorthCrime and Public Safety