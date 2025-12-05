Fort Worth stabbing leads to 1 in critical condition, 1 arrested

article

The Brief A stabbing in Fort Worth left a 58-year-old man in critical condition on Thursday afternoon. Police arrested a suspect, 55-year-old Homer Blocker, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators have not yet released details about the argument that led to the stabbing.



Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition. Another man is also in jail.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Missouri Avenue.

Police said two men were involved in an argument. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.

The victim, a 58-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Homer Blocker, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t yet released a motive or details about what prompted the fight.