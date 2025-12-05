Fort Worth stabbing leads to 1 in critical condition, 1 arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition. Another man is also in jail.
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Missouri Avenue.
Police said two men were involved in an argument. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.
The victim, a 58-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Homer Blocker, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t yet released a motive or details about what prompted the fight.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.