Fort Worth shooting: Man found dead in road; person of interest in custody

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A man was shot and killed Sunday night near a West Fort Worth apartment complex in the 100 block of Nursery Lane. Police discovered the victim lying in the road with at least one gunshot wound, where he died despite lifesaving efforts. Authorities have since detained a person of interest, though investigators are still working to determine a motive or what led to the gunfire.



A man was shot and killed on a West Fort Worth road Sunday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call near an apartment complex in the 100 block of Nursery Lane just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

There, officers found a man lying in the road with at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene despite lifesaving measures by first responders.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a suspect flee the area. Police have detained a person of interest, who remains in custody.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim's identity and official cause of death. FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the shooting or if the victim and suspect knew each other.