Fort Worth shooting: Man found dead in road; person of interest in custody
Fort Worth shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was shot and killed on a West Fort Worth road Sunday night, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call near an apartment complex in the 100 block of Nursery Lane just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
There, officers found a man lying in the road with at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene despite lifesaving measures by first responders.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a suspect flee the area. Police have detained a person of interest, who remains in custody.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim's identity and official cause of death. FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet determined what led to the shooting or if the victim and suspect knew each other.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.