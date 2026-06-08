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Fort Worth shooting: Man found dead in road; person of interest in custody

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Published June 8, 2026 6:25 AM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 6:25 AM CDT
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Fort Worth shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed Sunday night near a West Fort Worth apartment complex in the 100 block of Nursery Lane.
    • Police discovered the victim lying in the road with at least one gunshot wound, where he died despite lifesaving efforts.
    • Authorities have since detained a person of interest, though investigators are still working to determine a motive or what led to the gunfire.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was shot and killed on a West Fort Worth road Sunday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call near an apartment complex in the 100 block of Nursery Lane just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

There, officers found a man lying in the road with at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene despite lifesaving measures by first responders.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a suspect flee the area. Police have detained a person of interest, who remains in custody.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim's identity and official cause of death. FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the shooting or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.

Fort WorthCrime and Public Safety