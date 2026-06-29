Fort Worth neighbor kills machete-wielding man who was attacking woman

The Brief A neighbor fatally shot a man who was allegedly attacking a woman with a machete on Ross Avenue in Fort Worth. The neighbor intervened after hearing the woman's screams for help and opened fire when the armed man approached them. No arrests have been made, and police have not yet released the identities of anyone involved.



A man who was allegedly attacking a woman was fatally shot by a neighbor in Fort Worth overnight.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood south of Meacham Airport.

Witnesses said a man and a woman got into an argument. The man was holding a machete and dragging the woman down Ross Avenue.

When the woman began screaming for help, a neighbor came outside and tried to break up the fight.

Police believe the man with the machete approached the neighbor, who shot him.

The man with the machete died at the hospital.

The neighbor remained at the scene to talk to detectives. At this time, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the names of anyone involved in the shooting.