A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman during a domestic dispute at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to police.

What we know:

Fort Worth officers responded to a shooting call at the complex, located at 3720 Post Oak Blvd., just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Inside an apartment, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the suspect shot the woman during a domestic incident. The suspect initially fled the scene but was located and taken into custody in Irving soon after the shooting. Police found the man because he contacted authorities and told them he had shot the victim.

What we don't know:

The case remains an ongoing homicide investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim's identity. The specific relationship between the victim and the suspect is also currently unknown.

Third Domestic Fatality in North Texas this week

The Fort Worth tragedy marks the third fatal domestic incident in North Texas in just three days, occurring during October, which is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Carrollton Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend

Carrollton police initially responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex Monday night. Officers found 24-year-old Briana Casto, who had died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified her boyfriend, Jomaar Lee Davis, as the primary suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police used the warrant to track his cell phone location, which was pinging in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne police were notified early Tuesday morning, around 3:30 a.m. Officers located Davis' vehicle in the area where the phone was pinging. Davis was barricaded inside the car. Negotiators made contact with him by phone, but he ended the call. As a SWAT team approached the vehicle, officers heard a single gunshot. Davis had shot himself, police said. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Alvarado Teacher Killed, Husband Arrested in Connection

Separately, police in Alvarado arrested a man accused of killing his wife, Chelsea Spillers, a high school biology and chemistry teacher.

Alvarado officers performing a welfare check found Spillers, 33, dead in her home on Oct. 18. Based on preliminary evidence and a coroner's report, investigators believe her husband, Brandon Ashley, caused her death from blunt force trauma.

Ashley was arrested on Oct. 20 in Bedias, Texas, about two and a half hours southeast of Alvarado in Grimes County, and charged with murder.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Jan Langbien, CEO and founder of Genesis Women's Shelter, said the recent cases underscore the lethal nature of domestic violence, especially during this period of awareness.

"She is not dead because she let him back in or he came back," Langbien said, referring to the Alvarado fatal incident. "She's dead because he shot her. Until we get really serious about holding accountable perpetrators of these domestic homicides, they are going to continue to happen."

Langbien emphasized the need for community action. "I hope we all stand up as a community and say enough is enough of this. There is help. There is hope. And it's never her fault."

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text them at 88788 with the message "BEGIN."