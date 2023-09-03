Man critically injured after being shot twice in Fort Worth

article

A man is in critical condition after being shot twice in Fort Worth overnight Saturday.

Police said this happened just after midnight, when officers were called about a shooting in the 4100 block of Sycamore School Road, near Hulen Street.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot twice. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Featured article

There were several shell casings found in the street near where the victim was found.

Investigators believe the victim was walking along the street when the shooter drove up to him and opened fire.

That vehicle then left the scene after the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate.