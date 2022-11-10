Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot.

Witnesses told responding officers this was a road rage shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Investigators identified Curtis Wayne Medrano as the shooter. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Few details have been released about what led up to the shooting, other than it was road rage.