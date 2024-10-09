Expand / Collapse search

Fallen Fort Worth police officer's name added to memorial wall

Published  October 9, 2024 9:23am CDT
Fort Worth Police Department
The Fort Worth Police Department will memorialize a fallen officer

Fort Worth Police Officer Sergeant Billy Randolph was killed by a suspected drunken driver in the line of duty. He will be honored this morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is honoring fallen officer Sgt. Billy Randolph by adding his name to the Fort Worth Police and Fire Memorial Wall.

Sgt. Randolph’s name was etched into the granite next to the names of other fallen police officers on the memorial.

Randolph was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver back in August.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served Fort Worth PD for 29 years.

He was also a husband, father, and grandfather who is remembered by the police department as a mentor and protector.

"Billy was one of those guys you could always count on. He was one of those people who was going to lead from the front. He never asked his team to do anything that he wouldn’t do," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. 

The chief said adding Randolph’s name to the wall is not only a way for the department to show it will never forget but to also honor his service, sacrifice, and his life.

"You know, we talk a lot about never forgetting. We talk a lot about how we’ll always be there for the family and our actions are what matter more than our words. This is a visual representation etched in stone," Chief Noakes said.

Police charged 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans with intoxication manslaughter of a police officer.

She’s accused of driving the wrong way on an Interstate 35 exit ramp through barricades and hitting Sgt. Randolph as he worked a crash scene.

Her case has not yet gone to trial.