Fallen Fort Worth police officer's name added to memorial wall

The Brief Sgt. Billy Randolph was killed in August by a suspected drunken driver who was driving the wrong way while he was working at the scene of another crash. His name was etched into the Fort Worth Police and Fire Memorial Wall. It was unveiled during a ceremony held on Wednesday morning.



The Fort Worth Police Department is honoring fallen officer Sgt. Billy Randolph by adding his name to the Fort Worth Police and Fire Memorial Wall.

Sgt. Randolph’s name was etched into the granite next to the names of other fallen police officers on the memorial.

Randolph was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver back in August.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served Fort Worth PD for 29 years.

He was also a husband, father, and grandfather who is remembered by the police department as a mentor and protector.

"Billy was one of those guys you could always count on. He was one of those people who was going to lead from the front. He never asked his team to do anything that he wouldn’t do," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

The chief said adding Randolph’s name to the wall is not only a way for the department to show it will never forget but to also honor his service, sacrifice, and his life.

"You know, we talk a lot about never forgetting. We talk a lot about how we’ll always be there for the family and our actions are what matter more than our words. This is a visual representation etched in stone," Chief Noakes said.

Police charged 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans with intoxication manslaughter of a police officer.

She’s accused of driving the wrong way on an Interstate 35 exit ramp through barricades and hitting Sgt. Randolph as he worked a crash scene.

Her case has not yet gone to trial.