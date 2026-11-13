Fort Worth police seek armed carjacking suspect possibly missing his left hand

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The Brief Fort Worth police are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a juvenile at gunpoint outside a Dollar Tree on Lancaster Avenue Tuesday evening. The suspect drove off in the vehicle and crashed it a few miles away on Miller Avenue before fleeing on foot. The suspect remains at large and is described as a Black male in his mid-20s who may be missing his left hand.



Fort Worth police are searching for an armed robber who may be missing his left hand.

What we know:

The crime happened on Tuesday evening in a Dollar Tree parking lot on Lancaster Avenue.

A juvenile was sitting in a vehicle and waiting for his mother to come out of the store when the suspect approached. He allegedly got into the vehicle, pointed a gun at the boy, and forced him out.

The suspect drove away in the vehicle but wrecked it a few miles away on Miller Avenue. He was last seen running east on Ramey Avenue and then south on Pate Street.

What you can do:

Fort Worth police shared video and a description of the suspect in hopes that someone would recognize him.

He’s described as a Black male in his mid-20s who was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and a face mask.

He is believed to be missing his left hand and may have his arm wrapped with a bandage.

Anyone with information should call 817-392-4377.