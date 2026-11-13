Fort Worth police seek armed carjacking suspect possibly missing his left hand
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for an armed robber who may be missing his left hand.
What we know:
The crime happened on Tuesday evening in a Dollar Tree parking lot on Lancaster Avenue.
A juvenile was sitting in a vehicle and waiting for his mother to come out of the store when the suspect approached. He allegedly got into the vehicle, pointed a gun at the boy, and forced him out.
The suspect drove away in the vehicle but wrecked it a few miles away on Miller Avenue. He was last seen running east on Ramey Avenue and then south on Pate Street.
What you can do:
Fort Worth police shared video and a description of the suspect in hopes that someone would recognize him.
He’s described as a Black male in his mid-20s who was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and a face mask.
He is believed to be missing his left hand and may have his arm wrapped with a bandage.
Anyone with information should call 817-392-4377.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.