Fort Worth police investigating after 'incendiary device' used in attempts to steal from ATMs

Fort Worth investigators said someone tried using an "incendiary device" in their attempt to steal from ATMs at two Chase bank locations Thursday morning.

Police, the fire department, and bomb squad responded to the bank at the Lan Gran Plaza on South Freeway Street just before 5 a.m.

Authorities found that someone tried using an "incendiary device" to get access to the bottom of the ATM, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators also suspect a second attempt happened an hour later at another bank, but they are still investigating.

Clean up crews were on the scene for several hours Thursday morning.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or what device was used.