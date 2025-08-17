Fort Worth Police investigate deadly crash near Fort Worth Meacham Int'l Airport
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police are working to determine the cause of a crash that killed one person early Sunday morning.
Fatal Fort Worth Crash
What we know:
Officers were called to 150 Terminal Road just after 4 a.m. for a report of a crash.
The crash happened on the east side of Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, near the intersection with North Main Street.
Police say two vehicles crashed, and one person died at the scene. Another person had to be removed from their vehicle. It is unclear how many people were involved in the two-vehicle crash.
What we don't know:
Crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
The identity of the person who died in the crash has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.