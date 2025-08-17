Fort Worth Police investigate deadly crash near Fort Worth Meacham Int'l Airport

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Fort Worth Meacham International Airport. Another person was extricated from their vehicle following the collision. The identity of the deceased has not been released, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.



Fort Worth Police are working to determine the cause of a crash that killed one person early Sunday morning.

Fatal Fort Worth Crash

What we know:

Officers were called to 150 Terminal Road just after 4 a.m. for a report of a crash.

The crash happened on the east side of Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, near the intersection with North Main Street.

Police say two vehicles crashed, and one person died at the scene. Another person had to be removed from their vehicle. It is unclear how many people were involved in the two-vehicle crash.

What we don't know:

Crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The identity of the person who died in the crash has not been released.