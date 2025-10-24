Dramatic crash rescue video shows Fort Worth officers save infant

The Brief Fort Worth police officers and witnesses saved an infant ejected and pinned underneath a vehicle after a rollover crash on Interstate 30. Body camera video shows the rescuers lifting the overturned car to free the baby girl and immediately beginning CPR. The infant and her mother are expected to make a full recovery, according to Fort Worth police.



Several Fort Worth police officers and Good Samaritans are being called heroes for saving an infant who was ejected from a vehicle and unresponsive after a bad crash.

What we know:

The crash happened Thursday morning on Interstate 30 between Eastchase Parkway and Cooks Lane. A woman and her infant child were both ejected in a rollover accident.

Body camera video shows Fort Worth police officers and several Good Samaritans frantically searching for the baby girl. They eventually realized she was pinned under the overturned vehicle.

"Hey! Over here. We need to move the car. I think the baby’s under here," an officer shouts.

Sgt. R. Nichols and Officer E. Bounds got help from the witnesses to lift the car and grab the child. She was unresponsive at the time.

The video also shows the officers performing CPR on the infant. She was awake and crying by the time paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital.

Fort Worth police said both she and her mother are now stable and expected to make a full recovery.

What they're saying:

"We are beyond proud of the life saving actions performed by Sgt. Nichols and Officer Bounds for their bravery and quick response to this terrible scene. We are also grateful to the Fort Worth citizens who saw someone in danger and, without hesitation, assisted our officers," Fort Worth PD said on social media.

"Our prayers are with this little angel as a full recovery is expected. But unbelievable heroism shown by these officers. They made Fort Worth PD and the entire city of Fort Worth proud. Not quite sure a better example of PROTECT and SERVE exists," added Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia.