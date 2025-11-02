Fort Worth officials respond to head-on crash with possible ejection

article

The Brief Several people were hospitalized after a head-on crash Sunday night on West Freeway near the I-30 ramp in Fort Worth. Police say one person may have been ejected, and westbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The victims’ identities and conditions have not been released, and no reopening time was announced.



A crash in Fort Worth Sunday night resulted in several people being hospitalized, and one person possibly being ejected from a vehicle.

Fort Worth head-on crash

What we know:

FWPD officers responded to 300 West Fwy at the IH-30 ramp around 7:38 p.m. Sunday, where they found the head-on collision scene.

The two-vehicle crash caused the westbound side of the freeway to be shut down along with multiple exits.

Several people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One person was possibly ejected from a vehicle.

Officials remained on scene at the time of publishing for the investigation.

What we don't know:

The identities and conditions of those involved have not been released.

A time for the freeway to reopen was not given.

Details were limited at the time of publishing.