Fort Worth officials respond to head-on crash with possible ejection
FORT WORTH, Texas - A crash in Fort Worth Sunday night resulted in several people being hospitalized, and one person possibly being ejected from a vehicle.
Fort Worth head-on crash
What we know:
FWPD officers responded to 300 West Fwy at the IH-30 ramp around 7:38 p.m. Sunday, where they found the head-on collision scene.
The two-vehicle crash caused the westbound side of the freeway to be shut down along with multiple exits.
Several people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One person was possibly ejected from a vehicle.
Officials remained on scene at the time of publishing for the investigation.
What we don't know:
The identities and conditions of those involved have not been released.
A time for the freeway to reopen was not given.
Details were limited at the time of publishing.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Fort Worth Police Department.