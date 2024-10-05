Fort Worth MORE THAN PINK walk raises $400K for breast cancer research

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Thousands of breast cancer survivors, family, friends and supporters took part in Susan G. Komen's MORE THAN PINK Walk in Fort Worth on Saturday morning.

The event was held this morning at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.

Overall, 4,000 people took part in the walk.

More than $400,000 was raised in support of the fight against breast cancer.

It's estimated that a woman in the US dies from breast cancer every 12 minutes.

Experts say one-third of all breast cancer deaths in the US could be prevented.

The Race for the Cure in Dallas is set for Saturday, Oct. 19.

You can register and find resources at komen.org/dallasrace.

