Vacant Fort Worth animal clinic destroyed by fire

An overnight fire gutted a vacant building that was once used as an animal clinic in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story, barn-shaped building on Lovell Avenue around midnight.

They tried to get inside to put out the flames but found that it had been secured to keep people out.

The firefighters then called for ladder trucks to fight the fire from the outside.

Once most of the flames were knocked down, the firefighters were able to get inside the building through a back entrance to fully extinguish the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.