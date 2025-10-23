Fort Worth leaders and parents react to school district takeover

The Brief The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced its intent to take over the Fort Worth Independent School District due to overall performance. The current superintendent, Karen Molinar, and school board members will need to reapply or be replaced by a state-appointed board of managers. Local leaders and parents are expressing mixed reactions, ranging from disappointment and confusion to cautious hope for improvement.



There have been a variety of reactions to the Texas Education Agency announcing Thursday morning that it intends to take control of the Fort Worth Independent School District due to the district’s overall performance.

It’s a decision that has loomed for months. It still doesn’t make it easier for some.

Superintendent Karen Molinar

Superintendent Karen Molinar has served the district for 26 years and was just promoted to superintendent last spring.

Now, if she wants to continue in her leadership role, she’ll have to reapply.

"I knew that a decision was coming. For me, it’s like next steps. How do I make sure our students continue getting the education they need, their daily instruction? And then how to I make sure also our parents know that we are going to take care of their students and how do I keep our community together, as well as our internal staff," she said.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker urges families to maintain a sense of calm in the face of the decision.

"Right now, they need support because our kids need that support. Number 2 is to our teachers and principals and administrators, the folks that make these classrooms work every day. I know today may seem confusing or concerning but we still are proud of the work you’re doing," she said.

Mayor Parker supports Superintendent Molinar remaining in her position. The TEA has made it clear the superintendent position and that of members of the state-appointed board of managers will be open to the public through an application process.

Fort Worth ISD School Board

Current Fort Worth ISD school board members reacted with disappointment within minutes of the announcement, saying they hope the commissioner will reconsider his decision.

"The Board firmly believes that local, elected leadership is the best positioned to sustain Fort Worth ISD's progress and continue improving outcomes for every student in the district," the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees said in a news release.

"The board’s goal is that your work is not overshadowed by politics but instead lift up the proof that Fort Worth ISD is indeed stronger together," School Board President Roxanne Martinez said during a news conference.

Parents and Former Students

Fort Worth ISD families and former students seemed to have a variety of reactions from uncertainty to confusion and frustration.

Some said school district seemed to be making a turnaround with TEA ratings showing a reduction in the number of failing campuses by almost half.

"I’m actually really surprised that the Fort Worth school district is doing that bad that the state would have to come in and take over," said Randy Sutton, a former Fort Worth ISD student who graduated from Arlington Heights High School.

"I think we all fall short sometimes. But I don’t think it’s necessary for the state to come in and take over," added Maurine Camarena, a parent.

"We’re hopeful that it is [a good decision], but it’s scary for our city and our kids. We want the best for them," another parent, Ashleigh, said.

Isaiah Simmons and his wife, Aliyah, just moved to Fort Worth from Austin. They don’t have children – yet.

"Maybe one day and I want them to come to Fort Worth where it’s a good district and not one where they are needing the help," he said.