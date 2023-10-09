Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth wrong-way crash

Fort Worth
Two people are dead after an early morning crash with a wrong-way driver on a busy Fort Worth interstate.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash near the Hulen Mall.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on Interstate 20 near Hulen Street. 

Police said the driver of a pickup truck may have been intoxicated and was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

The truck hit another vehicle head-on, killing both drivers.

A passenger in the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Parts of eastbound I-20 were closed while police investigated the crash. All lanes have since reopened.