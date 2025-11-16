Fort Worth hotel shooting leads to SWAT standoff, arrest

article

The Brief A man was shot in the chest by a hotel employee after an argument over a denied room rental in Fort Worth early Sunday morning. The incident near Hwy. 820 and North Beach Street began when the suspect allegedly assaulted the employee with a gun. The suspect fled and was later taken into custody without incident at a home on Loving Avenue after a SWAT standoff.



Fort Worth Police officers were called to a hotel near Hwy. 820 and North Beach Street early Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.

North Fort Worth Hotel Shooting

What we know:

According to investigators, the suspect was arguing with an employee outside the hotel. The suspect was denied a room rental, according to police.

The suspect pulled out a gun and began hitting the employee with it. The employee was able to access his own firearm and shot the suspect in the chest one time.

The employee was inside the hotel when the suspect left the scene.

The suspect was then located about eight miles away at a home on Loving Ave.

SWAT was called to the home in reference to a barricaded person.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident, according to Fort Worth Police.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth Police did not identify the suspect, release details on his condition, or say how long the SWAT standoff lasted.

This is a developing story.