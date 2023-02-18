Family hoping to find driver who fled scene of Fort Worth crash that injured 63-year-old man

A family is pleading for help after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth left a man seriously injured.

Karl Enocksen was crossing a street on February 9, when a car struck him and left him lying in the street.

Family members said the 63-year-old was thrown 30 feet from his wheelchair.

"I don't understand how anyone could just leave somebody to die," Enocksen’s niece, Wendy Rushing, said.

Enocksen has a lengthy road of recovery ahead after police said a driver struck him and then left him in the road last week.

"He's had internal bleeding, he's had to have his intestines removed, he's broken and bruised all over, he's got to have more surgeries," Rushing added.

The crash happened in the afternoon on February 9, at Butler Street and McCart Avenue.

Relatives said Enocksen was headed to the grocery store.

He has a prosthetic leg that he's still getting used to, and was pushing his wheelchair when he was struck.

"[The] cars going by, they're not going slow," Rushing said.

Relatives said it was an off-duty police officer who eventually found him.

"If they, whoever hit him, would have stayed, they probably wouldn't have gotten in any trouble," Enocksen’s niece, Mishelle Rios, said. "Accidents happen, I get that, but leaving someone for dead in the road is absolutely infuriating."

READ MORE: 'We all deserve answers': Family seeks justice in Arlington father of 6's killing

Relatives said Enocksen has a huge heart, and he had been taking care of a nephew with special needs.

Now they worry about how this crash will limit him going forward.

"He's gone from being able to be out and about to do things for himself, to now where he's going into a nursing home pretty much for, we don't know how long," Rushing said.

Fort Worth police said the only vehicle description they have is a dark-colored vehicle.

They said they haven't found video.

Enocksen’s family said they're now searching for information themselves, and hoping someone comes forward with information that will lead police to the driver.

"It's not fair that whoever did this gets to wake up every morning, have breakfast and go about their daily life, and my uncle is in a hospital bed getting to drink juice and eat mush and not able to go out and get to do the things he used to do," Rushing said.