Fort Worth high-speed chase leads to discovery of 244 kilos of meth

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The Brief A 31-year-old Fort Worth man, Evaristo Hidrogo, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution. Following a high-speed chase and crash in November 2025, police uncovered over 244 kilograms of pure meth, heroin, cocaine, and weapons in his car, home, and storage unit. Federal prosecutors stated the lengthy sentence serves as an unmistakable warning to drug traffickers operating in North Texas.



A Fort Worth man will spend the next 40 years in federal prison following a high-speed chase that led to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

What we know:

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 31-year-old Evaristo Hidrogo was given the 40-year prison sentence for possession with the intent to distribute over 244 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The backstory:

Court records show Hidrogo was arrested in November 2025 after a high-speed chase with law enforcement.

He tried to run away on foot after crashing into another car, but he was quickly captured.

Police found 56 grams of meth on Hidrogo after he was arrested. They found another 823 grams of meth, 301 grams of heroin, 55 grams of cocaine, and two firearms in his car.

During the investigation, police found an additional 10 kilograms of meth at Hidrogo’s home, along with 2 kilograms of heroin.

Then they found 244 kilograms of 100% pure methamphetamine in a Fort Worth storage facility linked to Hidrogo.

What they're saying:

Federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials believe Hidrogo’s 40-year sentence sends a message to others involved in drug trafficking.

"This 480-month sentence of Mr. Hidrogo sends an unmistakable message to those who flood North Texas communities with methamphetamine: you will be held accountable," said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker.

"This lengthy prison sentence serves as a warning to anyone distributing narcotics in the Northern District of Texas," added U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute drug traffickers, as we remain committed to making the communities in which we live safer."