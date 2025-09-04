Fort Worth firefighters injured in roof collapse identified

article

The Brief Two Fort Worth firefighters were injured, one seriously, when a garage roof collapsed while they were responding to a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighter Caleb Halvorson was trapped by the debris and sustained burns and other injuries. He is currently in the burn unit at Parkland Hospital. A second firefighter, Lieutenant Troy Gallagher, was also injured while rescuing Halvorson but was treated and released from the hospital.



The backstory:

Fire officials say the fire started just before 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Williams Street in the Historic Southside of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Department Engine 11 was returning to their station from the shop when they noticed heavy smoke coming from the home. As the Fire Alarm Office received multiple calls from neighbors about the fire and began to dispatch crews, Engine 11 arrived on scene.

Officials say the crew pulled a line and made their way to the structure. Before they could make entry, the garage roof collapsed, trapping a firefighter. That is when the first mayday was called.

What they're saying:

"The sound of a ‘mayday’ tone plays over all radio traffic and stops everyone in their tracks. The problem: one or more firefighters requires immediate assistance. The objective: stop everything and get your fellow brother or sister out of harm’s way. The goal is to repeatedly train for these situations but to never have to engage in one. Unfortunately, (Wednesday) was not an exercise," fire officials stated in a social media post.

According to Fort Worth Fire, within less than two minutes, fellow firefighters pulled Firefighter Caleb Halvorson from the burning debris. He was rushed to medics who were waiting and CareFlight was launched. He had multiple injuries, including burns. He was taken to Parkland Hospital. He is currently in the burn unit. He has been with the department for three years.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ (Source: Glen E. Ellman, Fort Worth Fire Department)

A firefighter who rescued Halvorson was taken by ambulance to the hospital after being injured during the rescue. He has been identified as Lieutenant Troy Gallagher, who has been with the department since 2001. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries and released.

A second alarm was called to help extinguish the fire, so there would be enough manpower at the scene to handle the mayday and the fire.

After an hour, the fire was under control. The incident lasted about three hours.

Officials say there were 42 fire apparatus on scene and close to 90 fire personnel.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and there were no additional injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

What they're saying:

"We want to extend our gratitude for the community’s outpouring of prayers and messages of comfort upon hearing of the injuries. We’re honored to serve the City of Fort Worth, and thank you for always supporting us. Please join us in continuing to pray for Firefighter Halvorson and Lieutenant Gallagher and their families during this difficult time," fire officials said.