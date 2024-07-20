Community welcomes home injured Fort Worth firefighter

Friends and neighbors welcomed a Fort Worth firefighter home from the hospital on Friday.

James "J.B." Huddleston was one of three firefighters injured while responding to a house fire on June 24.

He and another firefighter were forced to jump out of a second-story window to avoid the flames.

Huddleston suffered second-degree burns to several parts of his body and has been recovering in the hospital since.

The community welcomed the firefighter home on Friday evening after nearly a month in the Parkland Burn Unit.

Huddleston and his family say its good to be back home and have some normalcy.

"I haven't left the hospital not more than a couple of hours twice and so to be able to see the kids and know that we're home and to have our babies back with us is really, really nice," said Brooke Huddleston, James' wife.

The two other injured firefighters were treated and released from the hospital shortly after the fire.

