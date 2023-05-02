Fort Worth discusses adding new smart streetlights paired with gunfire detecting technology

New technology for streetlights in Fort Worth aims to help police respond faster and more effectively to 911 callers who report hearing shots fired.

"I hear a lot of gunshots in my neighborhood and I have the benefit of receiving calls, emails," said

The city's work session on Tuesday included an informal report on the beginning framework to outfit Fort Worth with new smart streetlights in conjunction with gunshot detection systems that would pair with the existing network of cameras.

"This would give us a more instantaneous notification. If that detection device hears a gunshot, it lets us know, then gets tied into any cameras in the area or license plate readers in the area. So we might be able to get that lead more or less immediately," said Sgt. Jason Spencer from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Similar detection technology is already used in some large metropolitan areas and has faced scrutiny. One concern is how to balance its use and avoid any increased tension between police and citizens in high-crime neighborhoods.

Gunshot detecting technology in Chicago

Initial areas slated for its use in Fort Worth include the Historic Northside, west of the Stockyards, the Las Vegas Trail area and the Stop Six community.

"One of the questions I have is: how do we discover these areas? Were there a conversation with council members or did you just use your crime radar to figure out where you want to pilot these programs?" asked Fort Worth Councilman Chris Nettles.

"This is our preliminary study and we’re always open to more suggestions as well. But preliminarily they looked at where is the most gun violence and in combination where is the most population density, also where is the most technology existing to get the most bang for our buck," responded Deputy Chief David Carbajal.

Related article

Fort Worth has around 69,000 streetlights overall. Police say the whole idea is to make use of them to create a safer city.

"What we’re doing is trying to use this technology to help us help the communities that need it the most," said Sgt. Spencer.

The technology is expected to work alongside other tools like awareness campaigns that would discourage people from firing guns into the air for celebration.