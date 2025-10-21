Fort Worth Council approves controversial White Settlement Road name change

The Brief Fort Worth City Council voted to rename a one-mile section of White Settlement Road to West Side Drive. The change is tied to a $1.7 billion retail and residential development project called Westside Village. Business owners and residents strongly criticized the decision, citing historical loss and economic costs, but the developer has offered to provide financial assistance.



The Fort Worth City Council agreed to rename a stretch of White Settlement Road on Tuesday.

The section of road will now be known as West Side Drive. It was a plan put forward by a developer and many criticized the change during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Name change approved

What we know:

Those who spoke at the meeting said changing the name of the one-mile stretch of road would cost their businesses and take away from the city’s history. The city council ultimately decided to move forward with the change.

About a mile of the road, just west of Downtown Fort Worth, will now be called Westside Drive. The reason for the change is a proposed $1.7 billion retail and residential development called Westside Village.

The developers, backed by a Fort Worth billionaire, said they wanted the name change to reflect the area.

"We are excited to replace aging car dealerships and warehouses with a vibrant hub of shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices," said Carl Anderson, part of the development team for Westside Village.

What some might see as a simple name change of a street others see as the erasure of Fort Worth’s history.

Business owners raise concerns

What they're saying:

The decision elicited such a reaction. The possibility of changing a small portion of an historic thoroughfare in Fort Worth.

"If one is offended by the word white, get over it or move," said Luelle McKenzie.

"White Settlement Road has historical significance just like our beloved Fort Worth," said another person who spoke at the city council meeting.

The name White Settlement dates back to the 1800s, when settlers were first identified by local Native Americans.

"These names are not mere labels, they’re embodiments of our past, reminders of how far we’ve come and markers of the complex interactions between our ancestors," said the Fort Worth resident.

Local perspective:

While some are focusing on history, others are worried about the economic impact on their business and the lasting effects this change will have.

"Are the developers that are behind that agreeing to cover the cost of each and every merchant and resident along that mile-long stretch that would be impacted and inconvenienced by changing all business cards, letterhead, envelopes, building signage, street signage, billboards, vehicle signage etc. just to accommodate a few," said McKenzie.

"Fort Worth’s small and midsize businesses form the backbone of our economy. A name change may seem symbolic. For us, a name change has long-term effects on operations and customers and employees," said business owner, Chris Mayhan.

Westside Village says it hears the concerns of business owners and is willing to work with them.

"I do want to offer financial assistance to business owners with this change. That’s something that we’re working through now," said Anderson.

Dig deeper:

Westside Village says it’s not politics; it’s business.

"We hope that our investment in this area is transformative for the city but also, of course, for this corridor, and we think renaming this corridor will really help with transformation," said Anderson.

What's next:

Now exactly how much assistance nearby business owners will be given is still unclear. When questioned by city council about an exact amount, the developers said it was too early to say because discussions had just started.

City council representatives did mention helping business owners with small business grants to help offset the costs of the name change.