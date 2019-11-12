Fort Worth closer to forming police oversight panel

The city of Fort Worth is closer to bringing in outsiders for a top to bottom review of the police department.

Many of the members of a new police oversight panel have backgrounds in federal law enforcement and civil rights and have dealt with issues regarding use of force and racial profiling.

The panel will be led by two locally known professionals – Dr. Alex Del Carmen and Dr. Theron Bowman.

The formation of the oversight panel comes just weeks after a white officer shot and killed a black woman inside her home. But, it has been in the works for a couple of years.

“To those people who said, ‘Hey, it took y’all two years to come up with these proposals and we're still just getting through the process,’ yes. It's been two years. That's true. But think about those of us who have been dealing with it for 40 years. How tired we are. How upset we have been over the years. I see progress coming now,” said Bob Ray Sanders, co-chair of the Fort Worth Race and Culture Task Force.

The review panel will be an entity all on its own.

It will make recommendations on a particular incident to the director of diversity and inclusion.

The panel’s review of the police department will include a public comment session where residents can voice their concerns.