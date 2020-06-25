Fort Worth city council member tests positive for COVID-19
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth city councilman tested positive for COVID-19 and is monitoring his symptoms.
Councilman Cary Moon tested positive Thursday.
He is now isolating at home.
Moon attended Fort Worth City Council meetings on Tuesday.
He was not wearing a mask, but was divided from other participants by plastic shielding.
The county is conducting contact tracing to determine the source of exposure and who else may be affected.