Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth city council member tests positive for COVID-19

Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth city councilman tested positive for COVID-19 and is monitoring his symptoms.

Councilman Cary Moon tested positive Thursday.

He is now isolating at home.

Moon attended Fort Worth City Council meetings on Tuesday.

He was not wearing a mask, but was divided from other participants by plastic shielding.

The county is conducting contact tracing to determine the source of exposure and who else may be affected.