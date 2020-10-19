Fort Worth city councilman arrested on DWI charges

article

A Fort Worth city councilman was arrested on DWI charges over the weekend.

Burleson police confirm they arrested Fort Worth Councilman Cary Moon Saturday just before 3 a.m.

Police say an officer saw a truck driven by Moon in the 100 block of South Scott Street fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The officer saw Moon hit several curbs, drive onto grass and then back onto the road before he was pulled over.

Moon was booked into the Burleson jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.