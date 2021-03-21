Fort Worth church heavily damaged by overnight fire

article

Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out an intense fire that destroyed a church in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called out just after 12:30 a.m. for a fire at the El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church on Strong Avenue.

The fire was under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire crews were told the church has been "inactive" during the COVID-19 pandemic, and members have moved to another church or watched services online.