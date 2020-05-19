Fort Worth chef invited to the White House to share small business concerns

A North Texas chef and restaurant owner was part of a White House discussion on the pandemic’s effects on the restaurant industry.

Chef Tim Love owns several Fort Worth and Denton-area restaurants. He told the president restaurant owners need 24 weeks to spend federal money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Right now, businesses must spend most of the money on payroll within eight weeks in order to have the loan forgiven.

“We are not asking for more money. We are just asking for the opportunity to spend it the way you want to spend it, the way it was intended to take care of our employees when we are able to open up,” he said.

Love also asked the administration to put out a word of confidence about the economy to encourage people to start spending again.

He said the president responded to his concerns very favorably.