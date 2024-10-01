Fort Worth cable thieves cause power outages; police seek public's help

Fort Worth police are searching for two suspects involved in ongoing cable thefts that have left homes without power.

Video footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the suspects cutting a large cable into pieces and loading it into a truck. This was the second time the suspects were caught stealing cables from a business park, an area with multiple office buildings.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 31 around 8:30 p.m., during Labor Day weekend. The suspects attached a chain to the bumper of their truck near the 4000 block of E Loop 820 S in east Fort Worth. Their attempt to pull the wire caused a transformer to explode, causing power outages for several nearby homes.

The second theft took place the following day around 1 p.m., at the same business park. Surveillance video shows one suspect using a large cutting tool to sever the wire while the other loads the cable into the truck.

The suspects appear to be a white male and a white female. They were driving a dark-colored, four-door GMC Sierra pickup with square tow mirrors and a black brush guard.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incidents to contact Officer Wright at 817-392-4614.