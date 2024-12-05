Fort Worth animal shelter to hold 'Home for the PAW-lidays' adoption drive

The Brief The city of Fort Worth is hosting a "Home for the PAW-lidays" adoption drive to deal with overcrowding at its animal shelter. During the one-day event on December 12, all adoption fees will be waived, and each adopter will receive a special gift. The event happens next Thursday at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The city of Fort Worth is dealing with overcrowding at its animal shelter.

It's hoping a holiday adoption drive with incentives will help ease the stress on the shelter by finding homes for as many animals as possible.

The city campaign is encouraging pet adoption during the holiday season. It will host an adoption event next Thursday. They’re affectionately calling it "Home for the PAW-lidays."

Adoption fees will be waived, and each adopter will receive a special gift bag.

Fort Worth Councilmember Macy Hill is especially close to the event’s planning. She’s a passionate advocate for pet adoption and says it’s an important issue citywide.

"I think having stray animals on the street, not only is it a problem for code compliance and our staff, it’s also a problem for public health and really safety," she said. "We don’t want to have dog maulings like we’ve seen in years past throughout the metroplex. That starts with getting ahead of the birth rate."

The event on Dec. 12 at Fort Worth City Hall runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.