Fort Worth 15-year-old arrested for pistol-whipping, robbing elderly woman

Fort Worth police have charged a 15-year-old boy with aggravated robbery for attacking an elderly woman in the parking lot of a grocery store.

The attack happened last week at the WinCo Food Store on Crowley Road just south of I-20.

Police say the elderly woman was loading up her groceries when the teen demanded her car keys. When she refused, police say the teen hit her in the head with a gun and stole cash from her.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, police are not releasing his name or his mugshot.