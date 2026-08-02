Former Texas Rep. Kay Granger, trailblazing Fort Worth mayor, dies at 83
Former U.S. Representative Kay Granger, Fort Worth's first woman mayor, has passed away at 83-years-old, House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed on Sunday evening.
What we know:
Granger's death was announced in a post on social media by Johnson, where he remembered her as a "dear friend" who dedicated her life to public service.
A trailblazing political career in Texas
Big picture view:
Granger represented Texas' 12th Congressional District from 1997 until 2025 after first winning election in 1996. Before serving in Congress, she was elected as Fort Worth's first female mayor in 1991.
During her career, Granger became the first Republican woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Republican woman to serve as chair of the House Appropriations Committee in 2023. Granger also announced in 2023 that she would not seek reelection and left Congress in January 2025 after nearly three decades in office.
What we don't know:
Johnson did not provide a cause of death or additional details in his statement. Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's Facebook post.