Former Texas Rep. Kay Granger, trailblazing Fort Worth mayor, dies at 83

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The Brief Former U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, Fort Worth's first female mayor, has died at 83, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Sunday evening. She spent nearly three decades in Congress and was the first Republican woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee. Her cause of death and details regarding funeral arrangements have not yet been released.



Former U.S. Representative Kay Granger, Fort Worth's first woman mayor, has passed away at 83-years-old, House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Granger's death was announced in a post on social media by Johnson, where he remembered her as a "dear friend" who dedicated her life to public service.

A trailblazing political career in Texas

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Granger represented Texas' 12th Congressional District from 1997 until 2025 after first winning election in 1996. Before serving in Congress, she was elected as Fort Worth's first female mayor in 1991.

During her career, Granger became the first Republican woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Republican woman to serve as chair of the House Appropriations Committee in 2023. Granger also announced in 2023 that she would not seek reelection and left Congress in January 2025 after nearly three decades in office.

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What we don't know:

Johnson did not provide a cause of death or additional details in his statement. Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.