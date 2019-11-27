Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after successful brain surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from an Atlanta hospital after a successful brain surgery and recovery.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to the congregation after teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter was admitted to the Emory University Hospital on the evening of Monday, Nov. 11. According to a spokesperson with the Carter Center, the former president underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma, which was caused by his recent falls.

The spokesperson told FOX 5 there were no complications and that he is heading home to Plains, Georgia to enjoy Thanksgiving and continue to recover.

"The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Carter has suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

This year, he and his wife became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.