Former President Jimmy Carter, still in hospice, attends wife's funeral in Plains

Former President Jimmy Carter displayed remarkable strength and determination as he attended his wife's funeral service and celebration of life on Wednesday at the church they attended in Plains, Georgia.

The service was held at Maranatha Baptist Church where she and her husband spent decades welcoming guests and where a wooden cross Jimmy Carter fashioned in his woodshop is displayed. The service ended a three-day celebration of life for the global humanitarian, social activist, and public servant.

Mr. Carter, who recently celebrated his 99th birthday, entered hospice care in February, and at that time, his family believed that his final moments were imminent. However, his grandson, Jason Carter, has provided intermittent health updates since then. On more than one occasion, he expressed gratitude for the additional time spent together as a family and the global outpouring of support for both his grandfather and grandmother.

Jason Carter also shared that his grandfather cherished the opportunity to glimpse the legacy he would soon leave behind.

Rosalyn Carter, aged 96, was diagnosed with dementia in May. Despite the challenges posed by her condition, the Carters remained devoted to each other and spent as much time together as possible, even making a joint appearance at the annual Peanut Festival in their hometown of Plains in September.

Mrs. Carter passed away on Nov. 19. The three-day farewell for the former first lady commenced on Monday with a procession to the Carter Center in Atlanta, where the public paid their respects while she lay in repose. It was reported that Mr. Carter insisted on spending the night that night at the Carter Center to remain close to her.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ PLAINS, GA - NOVEMBER 29: A guest holds the funeral program before the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on November 29, 2023, in Plains, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, he was wheeled into the sanctuary of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church just before the tribute service for his beloved Rosalynn, whom he affectionately called Rosie. Seated in the front row were his son Chip Carter, daughter Amy Carter, President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump.

Mr. Carter's presence at the tribute service in Atlanta on Tuesday surprised and moved many who were present at the service or watched it on television or other platforms. Social media was flooded with comments expressing admiration for his unwavering devotion and determination to bid farewell to the love of his life. After Tuesday's appearance, they were probably less surprised to see him again today.

Rosalyn Carter will be buried in a plot on the family's property that she will one day share with her husband of 77 years. She will be buried in view of the front porch of the home where she lived until her death and where the 39th American president still lives.