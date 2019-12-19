Former Dallas councilman Kevin Felder indicted for scooter incident

article

Former Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder will face charges for a traffic incident involving another man on a scooter.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Felder for failure to stop and render aid, which is a third-degree felony.

In February, an 18-year-old man who was riding a Lime scooter on Malcolm X Boulevard accused the then councilman of hitting him with his car. The victim said Felder drove away after an exchange of words.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness heard Felder yelling, “Do you know who I am?” The affidavit also states responding officers found “the back end of a motorized scooter underneath the front bumper” of Felder’s Ford Fusion.

Felder has maintained his innocence, saying he never hit the man.

Felder argues the man was angry because he asked him to stop zigzagging and ride on the side of the road. He said the man used vulgar language and after he stopped, threw the scooter at his car. He said he drove off because he saw the man reach into his bag for something.

A search warrant for Felder's car states that the victim was hit from behind and had severe pain and swelling on his left arm and that the impact was great enough to cause damage to the right front of Felder's car.

Advertisement

Felder became the District 7 councilman in 2017. He did not make the runoff and lost his seat to Adam Bazaldua in June.