Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo leaves CBS Sports after OWI charge

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The Brief CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways, ending their nine-year broadcasting partnership. The separation comes just one month after the former quarterback pleaded no contest to a July OWI charge. JJ Watt will take over Romo's spot on the network's lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season.



Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and CBS Sports have mutually decided to split.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Tony Romo, CBS Sports speaks on stage during New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount) Expand

What we know:

CBS Sports announced on Friday that the network and Tony Romo have parted ways.

The news comes one month after Romo pleaded no contest to an OWI charge on Sept. 2.

Romo worked with CBS Sports for 9 years.

What they're saying:

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward," CBS Sports said in the statement announcing Romo's departure. "JJ Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season. All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn."

The backstory:

Tony Romo was placed on leave from his job with CBS Sports in July after his arrest for operating while intoxicated.

Romo was arrested by Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies after being stopped on a high-rise bridge while driving on Interstate 43.

According to an arrest detention report, he was taken into custody because he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. Deputies also said they observed red, glassy eyes and smelled alcohol. Mini bottles of liquor were found in his backpack in his vehicle.

Body camera footage of the arrest shows Romo stumbling a bit while trying to perform physical motions like walking heel to toe and standing on one leg.

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