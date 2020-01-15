Forest Hill police officer shot, suspect dead after chase

A police officer was shot in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill early Wednesday morning. That shooting led to a police chase.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near a 7-Eleven convenience store along Interstate 20 and Forest Hill Drive in Forest Hill.

According to CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkinson, the suspect shot the female officer, stole her police unit and took off from the scene.

The suspect led police on a chase that ended with a crash on Highway 287 near downtown Fort Worth.

Police said the shooter is dead but they have not said how he or she died.

Wilkinson said the officer was shot in the forearm. Fort Worth Chief Ed Kraus said he was able to sit with her briefly before she went into surgery.

"She was actually doing better than expected," Kraus said.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to lead the investigation.

They are now looking at two crime scenes. There is shattered glass at the 7-Eleven and about a block away investigators are looking at a dark-colored SUV.

Police also still have Hwy. 287 shut down near Riverside Drive because of the investigation.