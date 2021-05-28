Flower Mound officers shot during standoff continuing to recover, doing well

article

Flower Mound police said the three officers who were hit by gunfire Wednesday night are all doing well as they continue their recovery.

The officers have been identified as Sgt. Adam Quintana, who has 14 years of service, Sgt. John Styne-Burns, who has 13 years of service, and Officer Gregory Hall, who has four years of service.

The shooting happened after police arrived at a home in Flower Mound near Long Prairie and Cross Timbers roads. A woman said her husband was suicidal and he had weapons in their home.

The three officers approached the front door and police said that’s when 60-year-old Brian Hucabee opened fire. The officers returned fire.

A bullet hit the glass of one of the officer’s shields, cutting his face. Another was hit in the chest but he was wearing body armor. A third bullet grazed the neck of the third officer.

RELATED: Suspect accused of shooting 3 Flower Mound officers arrested after standoff

There was an hours long standoff. Negotiators tried to convince Hucabee to surrender throughout the night.

The next morning, Hucabee surrendered after an FBI SWAT team shot tear gas into the home.

Advertisement

He faces three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence.