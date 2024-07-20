Flower Mound family awakened by smoke detector escape house fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A Flower Mound family escaped their home after an early morning fire.

The Flower Mound Fire Department was called to the fire on Marble Pass Lane just before 1 a.m.

Smoke detectors awakened the three-person family inside.

They were able to get out safely.

Photos from the Flower Mound Fire Department show flames shooting out of the roof of the home.

Three dogs and one cat that were inside were rescued.

Another cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.