Florida woman stabs boyfriend's eye with rabies needle because he was looking at other women, police say

article

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with rabies needles because he was apparently looking at other women, according to the police report.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery, records show. The alleged incident happened Saturday at a home in Miami-Dade County, where she lives with her boyfriend. The two have reportedly been together for eight years, the report said.

Police were called to the hospital after a man showed up there and said he had been stabbed in the eye with a needle. After speaking with the man, police discovered that Jimenez allegedly used their dogs' rabies needles to pierce her boyfriend's right eyelid amid an ongoing argument about "him looking at other women," the affidavit said.

Jimenez allegedly jumped on the man while he was lying on the couch and stabbed him, police said. She then left their house after she "realized what she had done," the affidavit added.

The man called police and was transported to a local hospital, where he met with officers.

Jimenez was found sleeping in a vehicle outside the home – and was arrested, according to the affidavit.

MORE FLORIDA NEWS

When police asked her about what happened, Jimenez said the man's injuries were "self-inflicted," according to the affidavit.

Jimenez remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $7,500 bond, arrest records show.