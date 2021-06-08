Flooding prompts voluntary evacuations for parts of Parker County

article

All of the rain we have seen is making life hard for people who live along the Brazos River in Parker County.

The Brazos River Authority on Monday opened three floodgates to release water from Possum Kingdom Lake. They closed one of the gates Tuesday, releasing some 17,700 cubic feet of water per second.

It prompted a voluntary evacuation downstream on the Brazos for low-lying areas like Horseshoe Bend.

The Brazos crested Tuesday afternoon.

With water levels still high, any type of recreation on the Brazos River is highly discouraged.